Pathaan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer Creates THIS Record In Advance Booking, Eyes A Huge Day 1

The advance booking of Shah Rukh Khan’s highly anticipated action thriller film Pathaan began 5 days prior to the release of the film. The film has surpassed the Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer War in terms of advance booking to become the biggest advance of all time for a Bollywood film.

Also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles, the advance bookings for ‘Pathaan’ opened from January 20. The film will reportedly be released across India in over 5,000 screens. The film will also have special shows at 6 AM.

According to trade experts, Pathaan will be creating havoc on Day 1 of its release and will mint in over Rs 45-50 crore at the box office. “The film is going to take a historic start at the box office with opening day collections of Rs 45 to Rs 50 cr. The box office revival will begin with ‘Pathaan’, especially looking at its advance booking, which is very rare. It is a great start to 2023 despite being a working day,” trade analyst Taran Adarsh told PTI.

In a recently released interview by Yash Raj Films, Deepika Padukone revealed her experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan. The ‘Piku’ star said, “Shah Rukh & I have been very lucky to have had the opportunity to work in some incredible movies starting with ‘Om Shanti Om’! I’m collaborating with my most favourite co-star Shah Rukh. We have a beautiful relationship and I think the audience always see that in the movies that we do.”

The actor added, “Well, he and I can both take credit for that. Again he was also on this intense diet and exercise. So, he and I can both take credit for the work we have put individually. But at the end of the day, it is the team that you work with.”

Pathaan, helmed by Siddharth Anand, will be released in India on January 25, 2023 in three languages including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.