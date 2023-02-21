Pathaan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer Becomes First Hindi Film To Collect Rs 1000 Crore Worldwide, Creates THESE Records

Shah Rukh Khan’s high octane action-thriller film Pathaan has become the first Bollywood film to reach the Rs 1000 crore mark at the box-office. The film, which released theatrically on January 25, 2023, reached the milestone within 27 days of its release and has reportedly collected Rs 1001 crore till now.

With this, Pathaan also became the highest grossing film of Shah Rukh Khan’s career. The film is now the fifth highest grossing Indian film worldwide and is only behind Dangal, which collected Rs 1914 crore, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 1747 crore), KGF Chapter 2 (Rs 1188 crore) and RRR (Rs 1174 crore).

Notably, Pathaan is the first Indian film to collect Rs 1000 crore at the box-office without a release in China. With this, Pathaan is expected to collect over Rs 1050 crore during its theatrical run.

Pathaan marked Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the big screen in a leading role after a gap of 4 years. The actor, during a press meet for the film, said that he has forgotten the past 4 years due to the overwhelming response received by the film.

"It's nice to be back. I am not in a hurry to finish the film. Its always been my desire to spread happiness among people and make films to entertain. Whenever I fail to do so, nobody feels as bad as me. I am very happy that I was able to spread happiness and especially to those who are close to my heart - Aditya Chopra and Siddharth,” Shah Rukh Khan was quoted as saying during the event.

Shah Rukh Khan was recently a part of the Netflix documentary, The Romantics. Talking about how Hindi cinema is an integral part of our lives, the actor said, "Our cinema is as much a part of our lives in India, as much as you wake up in the morning and brush your teeth. It's just an inherent part of us. There's beauty in the cinema that Indian filmmakers have stuck vis-a-vis music or keeping it still like a musical format."