Pathaan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer Becomes First Bollywood Film To Enter Rs 500 Crore Club In India, Collects THIS Much In 21 Days

Shah Rukh Khan must be one happy man. The global superstar, who made his blockbuster return to the big screen in a leading role after a gap of over 4 years, has managed to create several new records with his latest release, Pathaan. Within a month of its release, Pathaan has now become the first ever Bollywood film to enter the Rs 500 crore club in India.

On Wednesday, Pathaan created a new record and stormed past the Rs 500 crore mark at the Indian box-office. According to reports, the film collected around Rs 3.5-4 crore approximately and has successfully landed in the Rs 500 crore club. The box-office collections of Pathaan in India till now are reportedly somewhere around Rs 502 crore.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film released worldwide in cinemas on January 25, 2023.

Pathaan now eyes to break the record of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Conclusion and become the highest grossing film ever in India. Reportedly, Baahubali 2 collected over Rs 510 crore in its lifetime.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan already holds the record of becoming the fastest Hindi film to collect Rs 400 crore in India. The film’s worldwide collections stand at over Rs 980 crore and will soon be touching the Rs 1000 crore mark worldwide.

For Pathaan, the lead stars of the film refrained from any pre-release interviews or media interactions. Talking about the success of the film in a specially organized success meet, Shah Rukh Khan talked how he has always wished to make people happy with his films.

"It's nice to be back. I am not in a hurry to finish the film. Its always been my desire to spread happiness among people and make films to entertain. Whenever I fail to do so, nobody feels as bad as me. I am very happy that I was able to spread happiness and especially to those who are close to my heart - Aditya Chopra and Siddharth,” Shah Rukh Khan was quoted as saying during the event.

The actor further added that he has forgotten being away from the big screen with the overwhelming response to Pathaan and said, “And those who gave me the opportunity as you will notice the film is a very big film, it will be an expensive film. But to get me and give me a chance to come at the time I was not working and allow me to be a part of this film. I will ever ever be grateful to Aditya Chopra and Siddharth. And also to Deepika. I have forgotten those 4 years in these 4 days."