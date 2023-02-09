Pathaan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan Is Now Bollywood’s Second Highest Grosser Worldwide, Dethrones KGF 2

Shah Rukh Khan’s spy thriller film continues to soar high at the box office. Released theatrically on January 25, 2023, the film has now become the second highest grossing Hindi film worldwide after surpassing the collections of Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2.

According to reports, Pathaan stormed past the Hindi version collections of KGF: Chapter 2 and achieved the milestone of being Bollywood's second highest earner after the Hindi dub version of Prabhas’ Baahubali: The Conclusion. The film, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead role, is already the fastest Hindi film to cross the Rs 400 crore mark in India.

According to reports, Pathaan has collected over Rs 860 crore worldwide and is racing towards the Rs 1000 crore mark. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account on Wednesday to reveal that the film is now only behind the collections of Baahubali 2.

"Pathaan will cross lifetime business of KGF 2 Hindi (2nd highest) today (Wednesday). Big question: Will Pathaan surpass Baahubali 2 Hindi in the coming days? (Week 2) Friday ₹ 13.50 crore, Saturday ₹ 22.50 crore, Sunday ₹ 27.50 crore, Monday ₹ 8.25 crore, Tuesday ₹ 7.50 crore. Total: ₹ 430.25 crore. Hindi. India biz," read the tweet by Taran Adarsh.

Another tweet by Taran Adarsh revealed that Pathaan’s box office collections till now in India have crossed Rs 460 crore mark. “#Pathaan #Tamil + #Telugu [Week 2]: Fri 50 lacs, Sat 75 lacs, Sun 1 cr, Mon 30 lacs, Tue 25 lacs. Total: ₹ 15.95 cr. ⭐️ NOTE: #Pathaan #Hindi + #Tamil + #Telugu *combined* biz: ₹ 446.20 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC,” read the tweet by the trade analyst.

Directed by Sidharth Anand, the high octane spy thriller film Pathaan is part of Yash Raj Films’ spyverse film series. The spyverse will also include Salman Khan’s Tiger series and Hrithik Roshan’s War franchise.

Tiger 3 will reportedly be released on Diwali this year. Apart from Salman Khan, the film also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles.