Pathaan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan’s Film Races Towards The Rs 1000 Crore Mark Worldwide, Collects THIS Much

Shah Rukh Khan’s latest high octane action-thriller film Pathaan continues to create a storm at the box-office. Also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles, Pathaan has now crossed the Rs 950 crore mark at the worldwide box-office.

In India, Pathaan is inching closer to break the record held by Baahubali 2 and is eying to cross the Rs 500 crore in domestic market. The film is directed by Sidharth Anand and released in cinemas on January 25, 2023.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Pathaan is now chasing the collections of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 in India, which collected over Rs 511 crore in its Hindi version. Pathaan also eyes to be the first Bollywood film to enter the Rs 500 crore club.

The early estimates of Pathaan on Sunday revealed that the film hit the Rs 950 crore mark, according to a report in Pinkvilla and is heading towards the Rs 1000 crore club.

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan attended the success press meet of Pathaan and talked about how the blockbuster success of Pathaan has made him forget the past 4 years. Spilling the beans on Pathaan 2, Shah Rukh Khan said, "Inshaallah whenever he (Sid) wants me to do Pathaan 2, it'll be bigger and better. I just want to say thank you to him and Adi for giving me Pathaan, and whenever they want me for the sequel I'll try and give it my best.”

“I am ready to grow my hair till hips this time for the sequel. I will try my best to give my all for Pathaan 2. It will be my honour,” the actor was quick to add.

Shah Rukh Khan also gave credit to John Abraham for being the backbone of Pathaan and said, "The backbone of Pathaan, as a character, the best thing in Pathaan is Jim played by John. To play a bad guy, normally people just make faces, but to play it with such strength... I only know as much action, but in those sequences, John was very generous."