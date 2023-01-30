Pathaan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan’s Film Is Rs 500 Crore Not Out Worldwide, Collects THIS Much On Day 5

Shah Rukh Khan’s high octane action-thriller film Pathaan continues its successful run at the box office. The film, which released theatrically on January 25, 2023, will reportedly cross the Rs 500 crore mark in its worldwide collections within 5 days of its release.

According to early trends, Pathaan is nearing the Rs 300 crore mark in India. On Sunday, the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer reportedly collected Rs 62 crore in India itself, thereby crossing the Rs 50 crore mark in India for the fourth time in 5 days.

Take a look at the day wise box-office collection of Pathaan in India:

Day 1Rs 55 crore

Day 2Rs 68 crore

Day 3Rs 34 crore

Day 4Rs 55 crore

Day 5Rs 62 crore (approx.)

Pathaan Total Box Office Collection (in 5 days): Rs 282 crore

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles, Pathaan has been helmed by Siddharth Anand. The film is part of YRF’s Spyverse, which also includes Salman Khan’s Tiger and Hrithik Roshan’s War film franchises.

Pathaan’s 4-day collections stood at Rs 429 crores (gross) worldwide. The film has managed to hold strong despite several Boycott calls on social media.

On Sunday, Shah Rukh Khan made a public appearance for the first time since the theatrical release of Pathaan. The actor arrived to greet his fans standing outside his home Mannat yesterday evening and welcomed them with folded hands.

Taking to his social media account, Shah Rukh Khan posted a video of his sea of fans. In the caption, King Khan wrote, “Mehmaan Nawaazi Pathaan ke ghar par….Thank u all my Mehmaans for making my Sunday so full of love. Grateful. Happy. Loved.”

Deepika Padukone on Sunday visited Mumbai’s popular theater, Gaiety Galaxy, to watch audiences’ honest reactions to her latest spy thriller. The actor went incognito and was unrecognizable in her all-black avatar. Deepika Padukone hid her face with a black mask and donned a black cap to blend into the theaters.

Meanwhile, it is being reported that Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham will be making a public appearance today post the mega success of Pathaan in theaters. Though there has been no confirmation or denial on the news by Pathaan’s production house Yash Raj Films’, it will surely be a treat for all the fans.

Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in South filmmaker Atlee’s Jawan in a double role. The film is slated to be released in theaters in June this year.