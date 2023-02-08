Pathaan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Hits The $100 Million Mark Worldwide In 12 Days

Shah Rukh Khan’s high octane action-thriller film Pathaan is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office. Also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles, the film released worldwide on January 25, 2023 and has crossed the $100 million mark globally.

According to a report by American news daily Deadline, Shah Rukh Khan’s spy thriller Pathaan has collected $103.6M in its first 12 days at the box office. With this, Pathaan has achieved the milestone of becoming the first ever Bollywood film to hit the $100M milestone worldwide. Notably, the film is yet to be released in China.

Pathaan has reportedly minted a whopping sum of Rs 526 crore (gross) at the Indian box office ($64.2M). Internationally, the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer has collected $39.4M from overseas markets by Monday.

Pathaan has created several new records at the box office. The film became the fastest Hindi film to hit the Rs 400 crore mark in India, and is already the biggest Bollywood movie ever globally in original Hindi language.

Shah Rukh Khan made his big comeback on the silver screen in a full fledged role with Pathaan after a gap of 4 years. Speaking up about how it was working on his first out-an-out action thriller film, Shah Rukh Khan said that this film is his ‘dream come true’.

“I came to the film industry 32 years ago to be an action hero but I missed the boat because they made me a romantic hero instead. I’ve only wanted to be an action hero. I mean I love DDLJ and I love Rahul and Raj and all these good sweet boys but I always thought I was an action hero, so for me it is it’s my dream come true,” Shah rukh Khan was quoted as saying in a special video released by Yash Raj Films.