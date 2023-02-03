Pathaan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan’s Film Eyes A Big Day 10, Collects THIS Much In 9 Days

Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film Pathaan has emerged as a blockbuster success at the box office within a week of its release. The film, which released worldwide on January 25, 2023, has so far collected over Rs 350 crore in India itself.

According to reports, Pathaan maintained its pace at the box-office on its Day 10 of release despite weekdays. The film collected over Rs 16 crore on Thursday, taking its total to Rs 364 crore (approx.)

Taking to his Twitter account, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported the entire 10 days collection of Pathaan. His tweet read, “Wednesday 55 crore, Thursday 68 crore, Friday 38 crore, Saturday 51.50 crore, Sunday 58.50 crore, Monday 25.50 crore, Tuesday 22 crore, Wednesday 17.50 crore. Total ₹ 336 crore. Hindi. India biz."

Pathaan will reportedly surpass Aamir Khan’s Dangal’s lifetime collections in its Week 2. “#Pathaan shows no signs of fatigue... Collects a big, fat number on Day 8 [Wed], REMARKABLE... Will cross #Dangal in Weekend 2… Wed 55 cr, Thu 68 cr, Fri 38 cr, Sat 51.50 cr, Sun 58.50 cr, Mon 25.50 cr, Tue 22 cr, Wed 17.50 cr. Total: ₹ 336 cr,” read another tweet by Taran Adarsh.

Also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles, Pathaan has been helmed by Siddharth Anand and narrates the story of a RAW agent who tackles the enemies in order to save his country. The film has emerged as a roaring success at the box-office and has reportedly earned over Rs 650 crore worldwide.

A success meet of Pathaan was recently held in Mumbai, with mediapersons in attendance. At the meet, Shah Rukh Khan spoke about how he has forgotten the time he was away from the big screen within a span of 4 days.

“It’s nice to be back. I have forgotten the last four years after the triumph of the past 4 days.” The superstar further added, “It is my genuine desire that I am able to distribute happiness among people. And when I fail at it, it doesn't hurt anyone as much as it hurts me. So I am very happy now that I could make you all happy,” Shah Rukh Khan was quoted as saying at the Pathaan success meet.