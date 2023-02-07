Pathaan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan’s Film Drops By 40% On Monday, Collects THIS Much

Shah Rukh Khan in and as Pathaan has created havoc at the box-office. The film has become the fastest Hindi film to cross the Rs 400 crore mark at the Indian box-office. On its second Monday, Pathaan saw a major drop in its collections.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. The film released theatrically on January 25, 2023 and has since broken and created many records. Pathaan has so far collected over Rs 830 crore worldwide and is eying to collect Rs 900 crore this week.

On its second Monday, Pathaan reportedly collected Rs 8 crore in India. According to a press release by Yash Raj Films (YRF), the high octane action-thriller earner Rs 28.50 crore nett in India "In 12 days, Pathaan has recorded Rs 317.20 crore gross in overseas territories while India's gross stands at Rs 515 crore," read the statement by the studio.

Recently, Salman Khan opened up about his much-talked about cameo in Pathaan. The Kran Arjun duo paired together for an action sequence after more than two decades. "For Shah Rukh and I to come together on the big screen, it always needed a special film and I’m glad Pathaan is that film. When we did Karan Arjun, it was a blockbuster and now, Pathaan, which is part of YRF’s Spy Universe, has also turned out to be a blockbuster,” said Salman Khan in a press statement.

“I’m aware that audiences love to see us together on screen and I’m happy that they have given us so much love in Pathaan. I was floored when Adi narrated the sequence to me and told me about his vision to bring us together on screen again,” the actor was quoted as saying.

Salman Khan will be seen in the spy-verse film Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film will reportedly have a special cameo appearance by Shah Rukh Khan.