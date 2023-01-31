Pathaan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan’s Film Crosses Rs 300 Crore In India, Collects THIS Much In 6 Days

Shah Rukh Khan’s much awaited onscreen comeback with the high octane action thriller film Pathaan has gotten the Hindi film industry back on track. On Monday, the film crossed the Rs 300 crore mark in India within a week of its release.

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead role, the film has been directed by Siddharth Anand. According to reports, Pathaan has earned in the range of Rs 23-25 crore on Day 6. Take a look at the day wise box-office collection of Pathaan in India:

Day 1 Rs 57 crore

Day 2 Rs 70 crore

Day 3 Rs 39 crore

Day 4 Rs 53 crore

Day 5 Rs 60 crore

Day 6 Rs 24 crore (approx)

Pathaan Total Box Office Collection (in 5 days): Rs 296 crore

According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Pathaan has surpassed the Rs 600 crore mark at the worldwide box office. His tweet read, “#Pathaan crosses ₹ 600 Crs WW Gross in 6 days.. 🔥 Holding very well on weekdays..”

The trade analyst’s another tweet read, “#Pathaan early estimates for Day 6 All-India Nett would be ₹ 25 Crs.. Will cross ₹ 300 Crs Nett..”

On Monday, Yash Raj Films’ hosted a grand success media meet for Pathaan, with lead stars Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in attendance. At the event, King Khan said, “We are all playing characters to make you happy. If we say things in the film, none of them are meant to hurt any sentiment or anybody. It is just entertainment.”

The actor jokingly called the lead trio as Amar Akbar Anthony and said, “We love each other, we joke with each other. We have fun with each other. Fun, entertainment should be left at that. Don’t take it more seriously. We all are one. All of us are loving each other and trying to make that love spread just to tell you in a very simple manner… this is Deepika Padukone, yeh Amar hain. Main Shah Rukh Khan hoon, main Akbar hoon. Yeh John hain, yeh Anthony hain. And this is what makes cinema.”