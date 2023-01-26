Pathaan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan Gives Bollywood It’s Highest Non-Holiday Opener Ever, Collects THIS Much On Day 1

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan set the box office on fire on Day 1 of its release. The film, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the leads, several records and emerged as the highest grossing film on a non-holiday on Day 1 in Bollywood.

According to reports, Pathaan has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office on Day 1 of its release itself. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to his Twitter account to report the estimated collection of Pathaan and wrote, “#Pathaan takes a whopping ₹ 100 Crs+ gross opening at the WW Box office.. No.1 debut in UAE 🇦🇪 and Singapore 🇸🇬 @iamsrk rules the 🌎”

In another tweet, the trade analyst also mentioned that Pathaan has minted over Rs 50 crore in India on Day 1. “#Pathaan Day 1 India 🇮🇳 opening ₹ 54 Crs Nett.. A new All-time record.. 🔥 Early estimates..”

With this, Shah Rukh Khan seems to have ended Bollywood’s dry spell as well. The teaser of Salman Khan’s upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was also attached with Pathaan and proved to be a treat for all cinema-goers.

Pathaan marks the third film in Yash Raj Film’s Spyverse. The spy universe will include Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger’ franchise and Hrithik Roshan’s ‘War’. Interesingly, Salman Khan also featured in a special cameo appearance in Pathaan in his Tiger avatar.

According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan will also be a part of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger 3. The film is slated to be released on Diwali 2023 and also stars Emraan Hashmi.

Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in south filmmaker Atlee’s next, ‘Jawan’. The film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupati and will be released in June 2023.

Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s film with Hrithik Roshan, Fighter. The film will be released on Republic Day 2024.