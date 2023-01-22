Pathaan Box Office Predictions: Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer Can Break THIS Record Created By Baahubali 2 | Find Out

The craze and excitement for Pathaan are unmatchable as Shah Rukh Khan will come back on the big screen after four years. All eyes are on the box office performance of Pathaan as many Bollywood films had to face a major failure in 2022. Also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the expectation of the audience from Pathaan is huge.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Pathaan is expected to collect around Rs 40 crores on Day 1. If the movie is able to collect around Rs 40 crore, then it would become the second-highest opening day of Shah Rukh Khan's career.

Moreover, it is possible that Pathaan can break a record created by Baahubali 2. According to Bollywood Hungama, Baahubali 2 collected Rs 41 crores on Day 1 and holds the record for the highest opening day for a non-holiday release. If Pathaan collects more than Rs 41 crores, then it will break Baahubali 2's record.

As per reports, the movie has already collected around Rs 32 crores from advance bookings.

It was earlier reported that Pathaan will have a sequel as well. "The team of Pathaan has begun writing the sequel to the film and like the Tiger films, the story will travel to various countries," a source close to the development was quoted as saying by ETimes.

Moreover, as per reports, Salman Khan will have a cameo in Pathaan in which he will reprise his role from the Tiger franchise. The audience will have to wait for the Pathaan release to find out if the reports are true.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will star in Dunki and Jawan as well and the moves will reportedly release this year.

Pathaan will release on January 25, 2023, and it is a part of YRF Spy Universe which also includes the Tiger franchise and War.