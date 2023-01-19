Pathaan Box Office Prediction: Shah Rukh Khan Likely To Have 2nd Highest Opening Day Of His Career

Pathaan has created a lot of excitement amongst the audience ever since its announcement as Shah Rukh Khan will come back on screen after four years. As the superstar is coming back to the big screen after a while, all the eyes are on the box office performance of Pathaan. In 2022, Bollywood films had to face a major failure at the box office and only a few films stood out.

Pathaan Box Office Predictions:

The hype around Pathaan is huge and it can also become one of the highest-grossing films of Shah Rukh Khan. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Pathaan is expected to collect around Rs 40 crores on Day 1.

If the movie is able to collect around Rs 40 crore, then it would become the second-highest opening day of Shah Rukh Khan's career.

Pathaan Advance Bookings:

However, as per reports, the movie has already collected around Rs 32 crores from advance bookings. Moreover, the movie reportedly collected around Rs 3 crore within a few hours of the start of its advance bookings.

It was earlier reported that Pathaan will have a sequel as well. "The team of Pathaan has begun writing the sequel to the film and like the Tiger films, the story will travel to various countries," a source close to the development was quoted as saying by ETimes.

The movie also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead role.

John Abraham talked about his experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan and called him fantastic. "I don't think just the entire nation, I think the entire world wants to see Shah Rukh Khan on the screen, including myself. And I think he more than delivered the goods. He's fantastic in this film," he said.

Pathaan is a part of YRF Spy Universe which also includes the Tiger franchise and War. It will release on January 25, 2023.