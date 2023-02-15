Pathaan Box Office Grows By 30% On Valentine’s Day, Collects THIS Much On Day 21

Shah Rukh Khan’s latest blockbuster spy-thriller film continues to create a storm at the box-office. The film saw a 20% growth in its collections on Valentine’s Day 2023 and got a step closer to touching the Rs 1000 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

Also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles, Pathaan has been helmed by Siddharth Anand and released theatrically on January 25, 2023. According to reports, Pathaan collected Rs. 5.50 crore on day 21 of its release, taking its Hindi box-office collections to a total of Rs 478.5 crore. The total box office collections of Pathaan in India stand at Rs 495.90 crore.

Pathaan is now eying to cross the Rs 500 crore mark in India and become the first ever Bollywood film to do so. The film is also chasing to surpass SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 collections in India and become the highest grossing film in the country.

The worldwide collections of Pathaan have crossed the Rs 950 crore mark. The film is now the fifth highest grossing Indian film of all time globally and is behind Dangal, Baahubali 2, RRR and KGF: Chapter 2. Notably, Pathaan is still awaiting a release in China.

Shah Rukh Khan returned to the big screen after a gap of 4 years in a leading role with Pathaan. The film is a part of Yash Raj Film’s spyverse, which also includes Salman Khan’s Tiger franchise and Hrithik Roshan’s War Films.

Talking about Pathaan’s blockbuster success at a press meet, Shah Rukh Khan said that the 4 days of its initial success made him forget that the past 4 days. The actor also spoke about whether he will be a part of Pathaan 2.

“I am ready to grow my hair till hips this time for the sequel. I will try my best to give my all for Pathaan 2. It will be my honour,” said Shah Rukh Khan during the media interaction.