Pathaan Box Office (Early Trends): Shah Rukh Khan’s Film Collects Over Rs 100 Crore Worldwide On Day 1

The craze for Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has been huge amongst the moviegoers. The film, which released theatrically on Wednesday on more than 5,000 screens, has reportedly smashed the box office records on Day 1 and is eyeing a huge collection.

According to early trend reports, Pathaan has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide at the box office on day 1 of its release. The film, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles, has surpassed films like Baahubali and KGF 2 to create new records.

With this, Pathaan will also become the career-best opener for Shah Rukh Khan and the 17th bumper opening day film as well. According to a report in KoiMoi, Pathaan has reportedly minted Rs 53 crore+ on Day 1 in India, where it was released in three languages including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The report added that owing to Shah Rukh Khan’s superstardom and popularity internationally, the film has raked in over Rs 50 crore outside India.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan marks the third film in Yash Raj Films’ coveted spyverse, which includes films ‘Tiger’ and ‘War’. Salman Khan was also seen in Pathaan in a special cameo appearance in his Tiger avatar. Several pictures and videos from his role in the film went viral on social media on Wednesday.

Celebrities have been pouring in their reactions on social media praising Pathaan. Filmmaker Karan Johar called Pathaan the biggest blockbuster and said that Shah Rukh Khan, who will be returning to the big screen in a leading role after 4 years, went nowhere from Bollywood.

“I don’t remember when I last had such a fun time at the movies!!!! This one’s just the biggest blockbuster !!! Mega is the word!!!” read Karan Johar’s Instagram post.

“And as for the KING! He went no where he just waited for the right time to RULE! Love you bhai @iamsrk !!! Love you Adi! And love you BOLLYWOOD! You may have been slandered and “boycotted” but no one can deny that when you come into your own no one can stand in your way! PATHAAN MUBARAK to alll!!!! ( no spoiler but the Best sequence of the film is with BHAI and BHAIJAAN) I stood up and clapped !!!!!” the post added.