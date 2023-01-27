'Pathaan' Box Office Day 3: Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 300 Crores Mark

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer movie Pathaan has been creating waves at the Box Office all around the globe. The film released on January 25, 2023, and since then, it has developed a new level of craze among the audience. According to new data, Pathaan is inching closer to the Rs 300 crores mark at the global Box Office, thereby shattering all the records.

Pathaan earned Rs 219 crores worldwide in two days after its release. The cumulative amount of 2-day collections crossed Rs 113 crore mark. On Day 3, the movie was still able to capture the audience's attention, and many fans showed up to see SRK act in a never-seen-before role.

According to the trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Pathaan collected Rs 14 crore by 6 pm on Friday in national multiplex chains PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis. His tweet read, "#Pathaan at *national chains*… Day 3 [Friday]… Update: 6 pm. #PVR: 6.40 cr #INOX: 4.80 cr #Cinepolis 2.80 cr Total: ₹ 14 cr FANTASTIC. Note: Comparative study at *national chains*… #War - *entire Day 1* [holiday]: ₹ 19.67 cr #Brahmastra - *entire Day 1*: ₹ 17.18 cr."

Pathaan stars SRK, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in the lead roles. Directed by Siddharth Anand from a screenplay by Shridhar Raghavan and a story by Anand, the film is being bankrolled by Aditya Chopra.

Pathaan made more than $100 crores worldwide on its first day of release, the largest opening day for a Hindi-language film. [8] The biggest ever overseas opening for a Bollywood film was likewise achieved by Pathaan.