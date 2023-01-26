  • News
  • Entertainment

Pathaan Box Office Collection: SRK-Starrer Becomes First Bollywood Film To Collect Rs 100 Crore Globally In A Day!

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has had a tremendous opening at the domestic box office, with its first day figures ranking among the most successful debuts of all time.

By Sukanya Saha
Thu, 26 Jan 2023 06:58 PM IST
Minute Read
Pathaan Box Office Collection: SRK-Starrer Becomes First Bollywood Film To Collect Rs 100 Crore Globally In A Day!
Image credit: Twitter

The fervour surrounding Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan remains strong. Despite boycotts and commotions in certain areas, the film has set new box office records.

SRK's Pathan has been the talk of the town for a while now, and it finally hit theatres on Wednesday, January 25. The movie has been well-received both prior to and after its release, with people being taken aback by the advance bookings and its impressive box office business on the opening day. Fans are thrilled with the success of the film.

The film achieved the milestone of Rs 100 crores on its opening day, leading to immense joy amongst cine-goers who have waited for four years to watch King Khan on the big screen. Perhaps that's why the film has not been affected by the boycott trend and controversies.

According to a report by Box Office India, Pathaan has set the cash register ringing. It earned an estimated Rs 67 crore in India and another Rs 36.7 crore internationally on its opening day, totalling a global revenue of around Rs 103 crore. This makes the Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone-starrer the biggest Hindi debut in India ever.

Also Read
Did You Know Aamir Khan's Sister Nikhat Khan Hegde Plays SRK's Foster Mom..
Did You Know Aamir Khan's Sister Nikhat Khan Hegde Plays SRK's Foster Mom..

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan has released in Hindi, Tamil and Telegu. It is being speculated that the film will earn around Rs 200 crores over the course of this weekend. Its opening day figures are one of the strongest debuts ever, with War (2019) earning Rs 50 crore nett and KGF 2 (Hindi) bringing in Rs 52 crore nett in 2022.

On Wednesday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced the first-day box office collections of Pathaan at national chains. He reported that the film made a total of Rs 25.05 crore until Wednesday evening. This amount was more than the first-day collections of Hrithik Roshan's War (Rs 19.67 crore) at multiplex chains.

Also Read
BLACKPINK: Lisa Breaks 3 World Records As Solo Artist | Deets Inside
BLACKPINK: Lisa Breaks 3 World Records As Solo Artist | Deets Inside

Taking to Twitter, Adarsh wrote, "Pathaan at national chains… day 1… update: 8.15 pm. PVR: ₹11.40 crore, INOX: ₹8.75 crore, Cinepolis ₹4.90 crore. Total: ₹25.05 crore. SUPERB. Note: Better than War [ ₹19.67 crore], TOH, Thugs of Hindostan [ ₹18 crore] and KGF [ ₹22.15 crore] – (their) entire day numbers at multiplex chains."

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.