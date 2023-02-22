Pathaan Box Office Collection: Shah Rukh Khan’s Film Declared All-Time Blockbuster, Collects THIS Much On Day 28

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan created history on Tuesday by becoming the first Bollywood film to reach the Rs 1000 crore mark at the worldwide box-office. The film reached the milestone within 27 days of its release.

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles, Pathaan was released in theaters on January 25, 2023. The film has smashed several records and created many new ones during its run.

On Day 28, Pathaan collected Rs 1.13 crore in Hindi. The nett box office collections of Pathaan in Hindi crossed the Rs 500 crore mark on Tuesday and now stand at Rs 500.08 crore. Set on a budget of reportedly Rs 280 crore, the film has been declared an all-time blockbuster and ranks as the fifth highest grossing Indian film of all time.

Shah Rukh Khan marked his return to the big screen in a leading role with Pathaan. The actor was last seen in the 2018-film Zero, which failed to impress the audiences and critics alike.

After the success of Pathaan, the makers announced a special press meet, where Shah Rukh Khan talked being happy to be back.

"It's nice to be back. I am not in a hurry to finish the film. Its always been my desire to spread happiness among people and make films to entertain. Whenever I fail to do so, nobody feels as bad as me. I am very happy that I was able to spread happiness and especially to those who are close to my heart - Aditya Chopra and Siddharth,” Shah Rukh Khan said at the event.

The actor further said, “And those who gave me the opportunity as you will notice the film is a very big film, it will be an expensive film. But to get me and give me a chance to come at the time I was not working and allow me to be a part of this film. I will ever ever be grateful to Aditya Chopra and Siddharth. And also to Deepika. I have forgotten those 4 years in these 4 days."