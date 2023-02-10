OPEN IN APP

    Pathaan Box Office Collection: Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer Likely To Surpass Baahubali 2 In Hindi Belt, Collects THIS Whopping Amount

    'Pathaan' has already surpassed the box office collection of Yash-starrer 'KGF Chapter 2' in the Hindi belt.

    By Simran Srivastav
    Fri, 10 Feb 2023 10:21 AM (IST)
    Shah Rukh Khan made a big comeback after four years with Pathaan and his movie has created a storm at the box office. Pathaan is unstoppable at the box office and is breaking new records every day. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the movie also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead role.

    According to Box Office India, Pathaan has crossed the collection of KGF Chapter 2 in the Hindi belt. It is possible that Pathaan will cross the collection of Baahubali 2 in the Hindi belt as well.

    Meanwhile, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Pathaan has collected Rs 436.75 crore in two weeks.

    Meanwhile, YRF revealed that many scenes of Pathaan were shot in Dubai and the entire Burj Khalifa boulevard was shut down because for the first time for any film.

    Director Siddharth Anand and Shah Rukh Khan expressed their gratitude towards the Dubai authorities for their support.

    Shah Rukh Khan said that Dubai has been very kind to Indian cinema and called his experience of shooting in Dubai 'wonderful'.

    "Dubai has been very, very kind to me and everyone who goes from Indian cinema. It is a heavy-traffic place so the production team called up and said, ‘we're shooting a sequence with Shah Rukh’. So they said, ‘he is our brand ambassador, please take this permission. Finish it off fast, but we will allow you to shoot there.’ I think Dubai is film-industry-wise, the most international film-producing nation. You have the best equipment, facilities, and location managers. So the experience is always wonderful to shoot in Dubai,” Shah Rukh Khan said in the video.

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

    Shah Rukh Khan shot for his upcoming film 'Dunki' in Dubai as well and thanked the authorities of Saudi Arabia for their support.

    Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Jawan and Dunki and both movies will reportedly release in 2023 as well.

