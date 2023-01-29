Pathaan Box Office Collection: Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer Enters Rs 200 Crore Club, Beats KGF 2 And Baahubali 2

Pathaan has broken many several records at the box office and has created a storm in Indian cinema. He movie was successful to attract the audience back to the theatres after a series of box office failures of Bollywood films. Pathaan has now entered the Rs 200 crore club within four days and has become the fastest Indian film to do so.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Pathaan has overtaken KGF Chapter 2 and Baahulbali 2 to become the fastest film to cross Rs 200 crore mark at the box office.

Meanwhile, Pathaan has already crossed Rs 300 crore mark worldwide within three days.

Pathaan will reportedly return for a sequel. "The team of Pathaan has begun writing the sequel to the film and like the Tiger films, the story will travel to various countries," a source close to the development was quoted as saying by ETimes.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone in the lead role, whereas, John Abraham is the antagonist in the film.

Moreover, Salman Khan also had a cameo role in the film in which he reprised his role from the Tiger franchise. Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan will have a cameo in Tiger 3 and will reprise his role from Pathaan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Both Pathaan and Tiger 3 are the part of YRF Spy Universe. This also includes War, Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's directorial 'Dunki'.In an interview with Deadline, Shah Rukh Khan said that Dunki is a 'story of people who want to come back home when you finally get the calling.'

"It is a comic film. His films are always a mix of comedy and a lot of emotions about the country. So, it is a big journey for me and the film goes through different areas around the world and finally comes back home to India," he said.

He will also star in Jawan, directed by Atlee and has already completed a schedule of the film. The movie also stars Vijay Sethupati and Nayanthara.