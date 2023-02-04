  • News
Pathaan Box Office Collection: Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer Crosses Rs 700 Cr Mark Worldwide, Collects THIS Much In India

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

By Simran Srivastav
Sat, 04 Feb 2023 03:42 PM IST
Minute Read
Pathaan Box Office (Image Courtesy: @PathaanTheFilm/Twitter)

Pathaan has become unstoppable at the box office and is breaking new records every day. Even after 10 days, fans are giving love and appreciation to Shah Rukh Khan-starrer. As the verdict of the film is out take a look at its box office collection.

According to reports, Pathaan has crossed the Rs 700 crores mark at the box office worldwide. It has already collected over Rs 350 crore in India.

As per the latest reports, Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone are likely to have a crossover in future YRF Spy Universe films.

Deepika Padukone played the role of Rubai in Pathaan, whereas, Katrina Kaif was seen as Zoya in the Tiger Universe. Recently, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Pathaan writer Shridhar Raghavan talked about the possible crossover of Deepika and Katrina and the prequel of Pathaan as well.

Talking about the future of the spy universe, Raghavan said, "He’s (Aditya Chopra) the one who knows exactly where the spy universe is going and he has a lot of ideas. Some I am developing, some I am involved in, and some other friends of mine are involved. So there’s a lot of stuff happening."

Earlier, director Siddharth Anand talked about if he wants to make a prequel of John's character or not. “It should be, but it’s too early to talk about anything. I feel, Jim’s character does warrant a prequel,” Siddharth told Pinkvilla.

He further talked about the connection between Jim (John's character in Pathaan) and Kabir (Hrithik Roshan in War). “Ya, why not, anything can happen. It’s a universe and you can do anything with the characters – it’s a playground. You can have a prequel to Jim.. oh wait, what if Jim is not dead? What if there’s a harness that pulls a parachute?” Siddharth further added.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the movie also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead role. Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand.

