‘Pathaan’ BO Collection: Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer Leaves Behind KGF 2, Baahubali 2; Earns Over Rs 150 Cr In 3 Days

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' is running a riot at the box office as the film enters the Rs 300 Crore club worldwide in just three days' mark. Setting fire at the box office in India and worldwide, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer is creating roars and is still minting huge numbers proving to be Shah Rukh Khan's biggest blockbuster.

On day 3, 'Pathaan' in India reached the vicinity of Rs 150 Crore mark, meanwhile worldwide the total collection of the film marked Rs 300 Crore. Released on January 25, the film earned Rs 34 to Rs 36 Crore on the third day, taking the domestic box office collection to cross Rs 150 Crore.

#Pathaan Day 3 All-India Early estimates is ₹ 34 to 36 Crs Nett.. 🔥 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 28, 2023

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala wrote on Twitter, "#Pathaan Day 3 All-India Early estimates is Rs 34 to 36 Crs Nett" He also mentioned, "#Pathaan crosses Rs 300 Crs Gross at the WW Box office in 3 days."

#Pathaan crosses ₹ 300 Crs Gross at the WW Box office in 3 days.. 🔥 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 28, 2023

'Pathaan' featured Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in lead roles, whereas Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana were also in prominent roles in the film.

The film was helmed by action director Siddharth Anand and was backed by Yash Raj Films. It is the fourth installment in the YRF Spy Universe after Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's 'Tiger' franchise and Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff starrer 'War.'

'Pathaan' also marked Shah Rukh Khan's comeback on screen after four years, where he essayed the role of a RAW field agent in the film. The music composition was given by Vishal-Shekhar, whereas the score is composed by Ankit Balhara and Sanchit Balhara.