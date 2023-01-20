'Pathaan': Ahmedabad Police Arrests A Man For Threatening Theatre Owners Over SRK-Starrer Release

Pathaan is all set to grace the theatres on December 25, 2023. Days ahead of its much-awaited release, a 33-year-old man has been arrested by the Ahmedabad Cyber Police for threatening theatre owners not to release Pathaan. The man has been identified as Sunny Shah aka Tauji. According to police officials, the statements could trigger communal clashes.

According to India Today, the video of Sunny Shah was published by several newspapers in Gujarat. Shah said in the clip that if any theatre owner decides to run Pathaan, their theatres would be set on fire. Shah was previously a member of the Karni Sena, a right-wing Hindu organization, according to police. Police officers seized his phone and discovered a video clip in which he threatened theatre owners. The police said the further investigations are underway.

Earlier, the movie's first song 'Besharam Rang' let loose a can of worms for the makers. Deepika's orange bikini in the song sparked a row on social media. A segment of the population was offended by it because they believed the colour to be sacred in Hinduism.

Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in the lead roles. Directed by Siddharth Anand from a screenplay by Shridhar Raghavan and a story by Anand, the film is being bankrolled by Aditya Chopra.