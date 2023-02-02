Pathaan: After Salman-SRK, Katrina Kaif And Deepika Padukone To Have Crossover? Writer Shridhar Raghavan Reacts

The craze for Pathaan is not ending and the audience has become even more excited about the upcoming projects in YRF Spy Universe. In Pathaan, fans saw the crossover between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. As per the latest buzz, Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone are likely to have a crossover in future YRF Spy Universe films.

Deepika Padukone played the role of Rubai in Pathaan, whereas, Katrina Kaif was seen as Zoya in the Tiger Universe. Recently, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Pathaan writer Shridhar Raghavan talked about the possible crossover of Deepika and Katrina and the prequel of Pathaan as well.

He said that Pathaan has many interesting characters and there is the possibility of crossovers for other characters as well besides Katrina and Deepika. Raghavan also revealed that some fans wanted Dimple Kapadia's backstory in Pathaan.

“He’s (Aditya Chopra) the one who knows exactly where the spy universe is going and he has a lot of ideas. Some I am developing, some I am involved in, and some other friends of mine are involved. So there’s a lot of stuff happening,” Shridhar Raghavan added.

Earlier, director Siddharth Anand talked about if he wants to make a prequel of John's character or not. “It should be, but it’s too early to talk about anything. I feel, Jim’s character does warrant a prequel,” Siddharth told Pinkvilla.

He further talked about the connection between Jim (John's character in Pathaan) and Kabir (Hrithik Roshan in War). “Ya, why not, anything can happen. It’s a universe and you can do anything with the characters – it’s a playground. You can have a prequel to Jim.. oh wait, what if Jim is not dead? What if there’s a harness that pulls a parachute?” Siddharth further added.

YRF Spy Universe includes War, War 2, Tiger 3, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Pathaan.