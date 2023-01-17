Pathaan: Advance Bookings For Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer To Begin From THIS Date; Deets Inside

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's much-awaited film 'Pathaan' is ready to slay the screens on January 25 and is one of the most anticipated films of 2023. As the film already opened its advanced bookings on overseas grounds, 'Pathaan's advanced booking in India will be started on January 20, five days before its release.

According to a report of PTI, "The advance booking for Pathaan will open on 20th Jan in India for the normal 2D version in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu along with premium formats like IMAX, 4DX, D BOX & ICE versions in Hindi."

The report also stated, "YRF is very excited to release the 4th film of the YRF Spy Universe which marks the entry of superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone & John Abraham to one of India's biggest franchises."

Taking to Twitter, trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared the details about the run-time of the film, where he wrote, "#Xclusiv... PATHAAN RUN TIME... #Pathaan certified 'UA' by #CBFC on 2 Jan 2023. Duration: 146.16 min:sec [2 hours, 26 min, 16 sec]. #India. Theatrical release date: [Wednesday] 25 Jan 2023."

In a video released by Yash Raj Films, Sidharth Anand the director of 'Pathaan' shared his experience in working with the king of Bollywood. He said, "Directing SRK is a responsibility and it's even greater now because of the break that he had taken and that has created immense expectations and excitement with his audience."

He also said, "I am realising now, towards the end of the film into the release of the film, what and how large that fan base is. So yeah, that is an amazing feeling and it's somewhere exciting because we know that we have hopefully made a film that they will be happy and proud of."

'Pathaan' was in the headlines in 2022, with the release of its first song 'Besharam Rang' where many Hindu communities and groups made comments and pointed out an attire donned by Deepika Padukone in the song which was a saffron bikini. These associations and groups raised fingers as the color of the bikini is a holy color and goes against the Hindu culture and its sentiments.

'Pathaan' features Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in lead roles, whereas the film also stars Ashutosh Rana, Dimple Kapadia, and Gautam Rode in prominent roles.

Superstar Salman Khan is also set to make an appearance in the film, whereas the film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu respectively.

Yash Raj Film's Aditya Chopra is ambitious to add 'Pathaan' in the spy universe of YRF, which also includes Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer 'Tiger' franchise and Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer 'War.'