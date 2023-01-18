Pathaan Advance Booking: Ticket Windows For Shah Rukh Khan's Comeback Film To Open On THIS Date

Pathaan Advance Booking: The film marks Shah Rukh Khan's return to the big screen after more than 4 years. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Shah Rukh Khan fans have a reason to rejoice. On Tuesday, the makers of his high octane action film Pathaan announced that the advance booking for their film will be opening this week itself.

In a press statement released by Yash Raj Films, it has been announced that the advance booking for Pathaan will begin 5 days prior to the release of the film. “The advance booking for ‘Pathaan’ will open on 20th Jan in India for the normal 2D version in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu along with premium formats like IMAX, 4DX, D BOX & ICE versions in Hindi,” read the release by Yash Raj Films.

Rohan Malhotra who is the Vice President of Distribution at Yash Raj Films, added in the press statement that “YRF is very excited to release the 4th film of the YRF Spy Universe which marks the entry of superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone & John Abraham to one of India’s biggest franchises.”

Also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles, Pathaan marks Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the big screen after a gap of nearly 4 years in a full-fledged role. The film has been helmed by director Siddharth Anand, who is known for making films like Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer ‘War’.

Pathaan will mark the fourth film in the ‘YRF Spy Universe’, with films including Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’. The YRF Spy Universe also includes Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor-starrer ‘War’. With ‘Pathaan’, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham too will be entering the YRF spyverse.

According to reports, Salman Khan will also be making a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’. The actor will be seen donning his Tiger avatar in the film and will be a part of the crossover of the film franchises.

Pathaan will be releasing in theaters worldwide ahead of the occasion of Republic Day, on January 25, 2023. The film will be releasing in India in three languages including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.