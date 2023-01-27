Pathaan Actor Rachel Ann Mullins Says ‘Had No Idea Who Shah Rukh Khan Was’: Assistant Directors Said He Was A Big Deal

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan continues to create havoc at the box office. The film has reportedly crossed the Rs 200 crore mark worldwide within a span of just two days and has emerged as the highest grossing Bollywood film in terms of Day 1.

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan’s co-star in the film, Rachel Ann Mullins, spoke to a leading news outlet and revealed that she had no idea who Shah Rukh Khan was. The American actor, who played the role of Russian spy Alice, confessed that it was the assistant director on set who told her about the Bollywood star’s super stardom.

“I'm going to catch some ire for this but I didn't know who he was until we worked together,” the actor was quoted as saying in a report by Times Now. Rachel further added, “We had a nice day together and it turns out we share the same birthday.”

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Rachel Ann Mullins said, “I knew nothing about Pathaan when I booked it. Not even the title, but when I saw Deepika Padukone's name on wardrobe trunks while I was shooting at the Yash Raj studio in Mumbai. I knew that this film was going to be very big.”

About the overwhelming response received by Pathaan, the actor said, “I've gotten so much love because of it. Watching the response from fans the world over has left me with my jaw on the floor.”

Pathaan marks Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the big screen in a full fledged role after a gap of over 4 years. The film also makes SRK’s forever dream of becoming an action hero true.

Speaking about the same, Shah Rukh Khan said in an exclusive video released by YRF, “I came to the film industry 32 years ago to be an action hero but I missed the boat because they made me a romantic hero instead. I’ve only wanted to be an action hero. I mean I love DDLJ and I love Rahul and Raj and all these good sweet boys but I always thought I was an action hero, so for me it is it’s my dream come true.”