Pathaan 2: Will Shah Rukh Khan Be A Part Of The Blockbuster Film's Sequel? Actor Has THIS To Say

Shah Rukh Khan’s much awaited comeback on the big screen with the recently released Pathaan proved to be a blessing for the actor, production house Yash Raj Films and Bollywood itself. According to reports, the film has crossed the Rs 600 crore mark in gross collections within 6 days of its release and has emerged as one of the biggest hits of Hindi cinema in recent times.

On Monday, the star cast of Pathaan including Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham interacted with the media at the film’s success meet and answered their questions. This was the first time the actors spoke about the film as they were otherwise following a no-media interviews policy.

During Pathaan success meet, Shah Rukh Khan was asked about the future installments of Pathaan. The actor was also asked whether he will be a part of the blockbuster spy thriller’s sequel.

To this, Shah Rukh Khan said that if director Siddharth Anand does comes up with a sequel, it will definitely be 'bigger and better'. "Inshaallah whenever he (Sid) wants me to do Pathaan 2, it'll be bigger and better. I just want to say thank you to him and Adi for giving me Pathaan, and whenever they want me for the sequel I'll try and give it my best,” Shah Rukh Khan was quick to add.

Shah Rukh Khan’s wittiness was on full display at Pathaan’s success meet. The King Khan further added, “I am ready to grow my hair till hips this time for the sequel. I will try my best to give my all for Pathaan 2. It will be my honour.”

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan marks Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the big screen after a gap of over 4 years. The actor gave credit to John Abraham for being the backbone of Pathaan and said, "The backbone of Pathaan, as a character, the best thing in Pathaan is Jim played by John. To play a bad guy, normally people just make faces, but to play it with such strength... I only know as much action, but in those sequences, John was very generous."