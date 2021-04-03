Parveen Babi marked her debut in Bollywood with the film Charitra in 1973, and after that, she did back to back hit films. The Deewar actress did around 50 films in her career span. Read on to know more.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Parveen Babi was one of the most stylish divas in Bollywood. She ruled the Hindi cinema in 1970 and 1980 with her super hit films and glamorous roles. She was born on April 4, 1949, and if she would have been alive, she would have turned 72 on April 4. Ahead of her birth anniversary, we are bringing 7 rare pictures of Parveen Babi, which proves that she was the fashion icon of the 80s.

Well, Parveen Babi was the queen of winged eyeliner and subtle makeup. She did it even before it became a trend. Her clothing style was surely a statement in itself.

In this, Parveen Babi started the trend of the iconic headband. It wouldn't be wrong to say that she was the trendsetter of silver jewellery and kohl eyes.

Parveen Babi had the iconic style of perfect arch brows, and that made her look even more scintillating. She was also the first Indian actress to be featured on the cover of Time magazine in 1976. Not only this, but she was also the highest-paid actress of Hindi cinema at that time.

Parveen Babi and Zeenat Aman were among the two actresses who were named as the actress who shaped Hindi cinema and changed the gaze for the Bollywood actresses.

She did hit films like Namak Halaal, Kaala Patthar, Shaan, Deewar, Suhaag among others. There is yet another interesting fact about her that she stayed single throughout her life.

(Image Credit: Instagram/Parveen Babi Fan Pages)

Parveen Babi marked her debut in Bollywood with the film Charitra in 1973, and after that, she did back to back hit films. The Deewar actress did around 50 films in her career span. She passed away in 2005 due to organ failure and diabetes.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma