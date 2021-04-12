In the book, Kabir Bedi also wrote about his failed marriage with Protima Gupta. Ahead of the launch of his autobiography, here are 3 big revelations made by Kabir Bedi:

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kabir Bedi, who was once the heartthrob of Bollywood, made sure to turn heads with his every move in 1970. Be it with his acting or with his charm, he surely knew how to impress everyone. The actor's charming personality also attracted many link-up rumours and one of them was with Parveen Babi. Well, now the veteran actor is set to launch his autobiography, Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Journey of an Actor. In the book, he made several shocking revelations from his career in Bollywood to having an affair with Praveen Babi.

1. He revealed his experience in an open marriage with Protima Gupta

In the book, Kabir wrote that at first he and Protima thought that their open marriage was a good idea. Later, it caused him anxiety and he started feeling alone as there was a lack of intimacy between the two. He said that the old magic of their marriage was gone and he started feeling empty in the marriage.

2. Kabir revealed how he got attracted towards Parveen Babi

He said that Parveen Babi was very attractive as she had long black hair and her eyes were mesmerising. At that time, Praveen Babi was dating actor Danny Denzongpa, who was a year older than Parveen and was two years older than Kabir.

He further said that Parveen used to live openly with Danny and she was cool, confident and used to smoke in public that made her public image as 'Bohemian'. However, morally she was a conservative Gujarati girl. He also said that at that time, people were talking about the 'free s*x' preaching of Osho, but she used to believe in the concept of sexual fidelity.

3. Kabir revealed how he confessed to his wife that he loves Parveen Babi and wants to be with her every night

Kabir said that it was very difficult for him to say it out to his wife, Protima. One day, he went up to Protima and said that he is going over to Parveen's place tonight. In response to that, she said that 'I just arrived.. can't you stay here for tonight'. He said, "NO.. I have to be with her tonight … and every night."

Protima then asked him that does he love her? He said yes and she further asked, does Parveen love you? To which, he again said Yes. After listening to this, Protima started crying and asked him to leave.

Kabir tied the knot with Protima Gupta, an Odissi dancer in 1969 and they parted ways in 1977. The duo had a daughter, Pooja Bedi.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma