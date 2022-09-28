Park Seo-Joon, Han So-Hee Come Together For 'Gyeongseong Creature'; Know Where To Watch

KOREAN DRAMAS have taken the world by storm with their insane popularity. Moreover, Netflix has contributed to the popularity of Korean entertainment and Korean shows on Netflix are trending all over the world. The OTT platform has announced an original series 'Gyeongseong Creature' and it will star none other than Park Seo-jun and Han So-hee.

Sharing the news, Netflix wrote, "Here’s a new show to add to our cannot-wait-to-watch-list. Park Seo-jun and Han So-hee will be starring in the upcoming Netflix series GYEONGSEONG CREATURE."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Swoon (@theswoonnetflix)

The caption further reads, "Also starring Claudia Kim, Kim Hae-sook, Cho Han-cheul, and Wi Ha-jun, this creature thriller set in 1945 is written by Kang Eun K (DR. ROMANTIC) and directed by Jeong Dong-yoon (HOT STOVE LEAGUE)"

Both Park Seo-jun and Han So-hee are one of the most popular actors in Korea and have starred in Netflix shows as well. Park Seo-jun was seen in Netflix's show 'Itaewon Class', meanwhile, Han So-hee was seen in My Name and Nevertheless.

In Gyeongseong Creature, Park Seo Joon will essay the role of Jang Tae Sang – the head of the merchant marketplace Golden Jade House who is the wealthiest, most well-connected person in Gyeongseong. Meanwhile, Han So-hee will essay the role of Yun Chae Ok – a famous bounty hunter who can track down missing people, even ones who are dead.

Wi Ha Joon will star in Gyeongseong Creature. He gained a huge fan following in the Netflix show 'Squid Game'. He is currently seen in another Netflix show 'Little Women'.

'Gyeongseong Creature' is a creature thriller series set in 1945. Apart from Gyeongseong Creature, Netflix has announced many movies and shows at their global fan event 'Tudum 2022'. This includes The Fabulous, Glitch, 20th Century Girl, Hellbound Season 2, Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area and Take 1.

20th Century Girl stars Kim Yoo-jung, Byeon Woo-seok, Park Jung-woo and Roh Yoon-seo in the lead role. Meanwhile, Glitch stars Jeon Yeo-been, Nana, Lee Dong-hwi, and Ryu Kyung-soo in the lead role.