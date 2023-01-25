Paris Hilton Is Now A Mom! Welcomes Baby Boy With Hubby Carter Reum Via Surrogacy | See Pic

Paris Hilton took the world by surprise on Tuesday, when she disclosed that she and Carter Reum had become parents to a baby boy through surrogacy. The celebrity shared the news in an interview, and also posted a picture of her cradling her son's hand on Instagram. Alongside the photo, Paris wrote a heartfelt message, saying " You are already loved beyond words."

Celebrities including reality TV personality and businesswoman Kim Kardashian and model Chrissy Teigen congratulated the couple in the comments section. Chrissy wrote, "A BABY!!!!! Congratulations so happy for you both!!" Singer Demi Lovato said, "Congratulations sis!!!!" Kim, who has been a close friend of Paris' for years, remarked, "So happy for you guys!!!" Model Heidi Klum wrote, "I am sooooooo happy for you. Sending lots and lots of love."

In February 2021, Paris and Carter got engaged after dating for a little over a year. Reum had proposed to Paris on her 40th birthday.

The couple then had a lavish three-day wedding celebration in November 2021, and recently welcomed their son through surrogacy. Hilton excitedly shared the news with People, saying, "It's always been my dream to be a mother and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other. We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy."

In an interview with E! News in January 2022, Paris expressed her wish to become a mother and said she would like her firstborns to be twins. "I would want twins first," she had said. She further revealed that she wants two or three kids in total, as she wished that she had an older brother to protect her when she was in school.