New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The much-awaited Paris Fashion Week 2021 was recently held in the most romantic city of the world in France. And right from Hollywood celebrities to actors, many people graced the grand event. And among those beautiful faces, the one who caught out attention was none other than beauty queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Yes, the actress was looking breath-taking as she walked the ramp. Apart from her oomph and expressions, what was noticeable about her was the diva's all-white outfit. Yes, the former Miss World walked proudly in her usual glamorous avatar which she teamed up with pink-hued lips and open hair.

Apart from that, the 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' star was also seen accompanying Helen Mirren, Amber Heard and Camila Cabello.

We have come across a number of pictures of Aishwarya which have gone viral on social media fan pages and other accounts.

Take a look at the glimpse of the beautiful event here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴀɪsʜᴡᴀʀʏᴀ ʀᴀɪ ғᴀɴᴘᴀɢᴇ (@aishwaryaraifb)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwarya Rai (@lovely_aishwarya)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwarya Rai (@lovely_aishwarya)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celeb Tadka (@celeb_tadka)

Isn't she looking absolutely stunning? Well, that's Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for you.

Aishwarya left for France recently with her husband actor Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan from Mumbai to attend the big event. Sharing a story about their trip, Abhishek even took to his social media handle and dropped a video which was of Eiffel Tower. He had captioned the Instagram boomerang clip saying, “Paris when it sparkles."

So guys, how do you like her look of Paris Fashion Week 2021? Do let us know.

