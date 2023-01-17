Parineeti Chopra To Receive 'Outstanding Achiever' Award At India UK Achievers Honours

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is all set to receive the prestigious and honorable India UK Achievers Honors Award. The event will be held at the end of January 2023 at the UK parliament, where the India-UK Achievers Honors celebrate the education and professional achievements of Indian students who have studied in the UK, marking India's 7th independence anniversary.

Parineeti Chopra, who has completed her higher education in the UK, has also been selected as an Outstanding Achiever for the category 'Arts, Entertainment, and Culture' at the India UK Achievers Honors.

Parineeti Chopra shifted to England when she was just 17 years old, before making a return to India in 2009. The actress has a triple honors degree in Business, Finance, and Economics from the reputed Manchester Business School.

Representing India at an international stage, the Achievers Honors for the category of Entertainment, Culture, Arts, and Sports recognize the caliber and trailblazer of the individual exhibiting creativity and artistic genius skills acclaimed in these segments respectively.

Parineeti Chopra is a second cousin to superstar and global icon Priyanka Chopra and made her Bollywood debut in 2011 with 'Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl' alongside Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma.

She later got widely recognized for her acting skills in 'Íshqzaade' opposite Arjun Kapoor, followed by 'Hasee Toh Phasee', 'Shuddh Desi Romance', and more. She was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya's 'Uunchai.'

Earlier in an interview with Vogue, Parineeti Chopra revealed that she always wanted to become a banker but fate had different things for her. She said, " I studied for it, I spent 50 lahks on my education in England, and I was on a loan."

She further said, "When I was unable to find a job, on an impulse I made a decision to book a ticket to Mumbai… and the only reason I chose this city was that the ticket was cheaper than the one to Delhi, although I didn't know anyone in Mumbai."

When she made a return to India in 2009, she applied at YRF for a job in their accounts department, although there was no vacancy at that time and she got an internship in the marketing and PR department.

Later on, the actor was spotted by director Maneesh Sharma and got her first official break with 'Ladies VS Ricky Bahl.' The actress will next be seen in 'Capsule Gill' opposite Akshay Kumar, and also has a film 'Chamkila' opposite Diljit Dosanjh in her kitty.