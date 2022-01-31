New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood Actress Parineeti Chopra has recently made her debut on TV with the reality show Hunarbaaz on Colors Channel. The actress recently, taking to her Instagram conducted an interactive session and answered some really interesting questions.

When a fan asked Parineeti about Arjun Kapoor, She said something real hilarious which led the Ishaqzaade actor to respond to it. In the same session, Parineeti talked about her sir Priyanka Chopra and her Hunarbaaz co-judge Karan Johar.

When fans asked Parineeti to say some nice lines about Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti in a hilarious way wrote, “Some is too many,” However, he hilariously trolled her back: “Yes, your voice doesn’t need to be heard. Best to speak less.”

And then Parineeti Chopra responded to that by taking to Instagram stories and wrote, “Delete contact.”

Meanwhile, another fan asked Parineeti, " What do you love the most about Priyanka?" She replied and wrote, “Star for the world, real, big sis for me. I’m the eldest sibling for my brothers so she’s the ‘older sibling’ for me.”

On Karan Johar's question, Parineeti said, “Bhala karega Johar, dhoondega mera shohar (Karan will do me the world of good and find me a husband)." Karan Johar had promised Parineeti to find her a partner this year. He even tried to set her up with a few contestants on the show.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti Chopra has been roped in for some interesting films. She will be next seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s ‘Oonchai’ co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani. She has also been roped in for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. It also features Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles.

Posted By: Ashita Singh