Parineeti Chopra Opens Up On Why She Rejected To Work In Ranbir Kapoor's Animal

PARINEETI Chopra is busy these days with her upcoming projects and has a bunch of films lined up. Even though her last few films were not box office successes, the actress has proved her acting skills many times. She hit the headlines after she was roped in to play the female lead in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal'. But later, Parineeti walked out of the project and Rashmika Mandanna joined the star cast. She recently opened up about her decision to leave the film.

In an interview with India Today, Parineeti said that these things happen. "These things happen, it is a part and parcel of life. We must make such choices every day. You make the choice that is right for you,” she said.

Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra will work with Imtiaz Ali for the first time in the film Chamkila. According to reports, the shooting dates of Chamkila will clash with Animal.

Talking about Animal, the movie is a gangster drama film that explores the turbulent relationships between all the characters that eventually lead to the protagonist becoming an 'animal' in nature. The movie is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh fame.

Anil Kapoor will also star in Animal. Recently, Ranbir and Anil were seen together shooting for Animal in Pataudi Palace. Whereas, Rashmika and Ranbir were spotted together in Himachal on the set of Animal.

On Parineeti's work front, she will star in Sooraj Barjatya's directorial, Uunchai. She will be seen with Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Sarika and Danny Denzongpa. The movie will release on November 11, 2022. The movie revolves around three aged friends, who decide to fulfil the dream of their friend of climbing Mount Everest after his sudden demise. Parineeti will be seen as the trek guide in the film and will help the friends to climb the challenging Mount Everest.

She was last seen in Code Name Tiranga, along with Harrdy Sandhu. She will be seen in the biographical drama Capsule Gill. The movie also stars Akshay Kumar.