New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is no doubt a water baby and leaves no stone unturned when it comes to amuse her fans with pictures and videos on social media. Her love for water is quite evident from her social media profile. Recently the actress dropped another such post which once again proved how much Parineeti loves spending her time next to water.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Namaste England' actress shared a picture where she can be seen wearing a black-and-white scuba diving outfit, while resting her goggles on her forehead. Parineeti in the picture gave a million-dollar smile. Sharing the picture, the actress wrote, “9 years of wearing the kit and ocean dunking. Something cool coming up,” and added the hashtag “scuba diving”.

The post garnered above 1 lakh likes and more than six hundred comments. Fans spammed the comment section of the post with fire heart and fire emojis.

A couple of months ago, the actress shared another post and stunned her fans. The actress shared videos and photos from the underwater adventure. The post also contained photos of Parineeti where she can be resting on the beach in diving gear. She captioned the post, “The place where I belong,” and added hashtags “Home”, “Diver” and “Ocean”

For Parineeti, Scuba Diving is a form of meditation, and her post proved that. While enjoying her time underwater in the Maldives, Parineeti dropped another scuba diving video, where she's seen swimming with stingrays. She captioned the post, “Meditation”.

While talking about Parineeti's professional front, the actress was last seen in the film Saina, a biopic on badminton player Saina Nehwal. Parineeti will be next seen in Sooraj Barjatya's directorial venture, Uunchai, and Animal.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen