Parineeti Chopra, Harrdy Sandhu Team Up For Ribhu Dasgupta’s ‘Code Name: Tiranga’

PARINEETI CHOPRA and Harrdy Sandhu are all set to collaborate for the first time in an action-thriller film 'Code Name: Tiranga'. Bother the actors have unveiled the first poster of the film and have announced the release date. Sharing the poster, Parineeti wrote, "NATION. LOVE. SACRIFICE. #CodeNameTiranga Excited to be collaborating my fav punjabi boii, Harrdy Sandhu, on this one!"

In the first poster, Parineeti can be seen holding a gun and looking injured as well. In the second poster, Parineeti and Harrdy Sandhu can be seen hugging each other. The movie revolves around a spy, who is on an unfaltering and fearless mission for her nation in a race against time where sacrifice is her only choice.

Parineeti will be seen in an all-new avatar for the film and will essay the role of a RAW agent. Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, Code Name: Tiranga will hit the theatres on October 14, 2022.

On the occasion of Independence Day, Parineeti and Harrdy shared their first look from the film. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Coming soon … Let's Do This (Harrdy Sandhu)."

Parineeti has been sharing the behind the scene videos on social media. In one video, she can be seen shooting at -12 degree celsius. Sharing the video, she wrote, "-12°. My coldest shoot ever. The best part was my hero also had to wear a thin costume and feel cold with me. Justice for my #ThandEquality campaign."

Talking about the film, director Ribhu Dasgupta said, "I am glad to announce my next film Code Name: Tiranga; set to release in cinemas this 14th October. I hope the audiences enjoy this action entertainer which talks about a soldier’s sacrifice in the line of duty for her nation.”

Apart from Parineeti and Harrdy, the movie also stars Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shishir Sharma, Sabyasachi Chakraborty and Deesh Mariwala. Code Name: Tiranga will release on October 14, 2022. The movie will clash with Ayushmann Khurrana's Doctor G in the theatres.