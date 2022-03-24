New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is all set to kick-start her next upcoming project. The 'Saina' actress will be working with Imtiaz Ali for his much-awaited next titled Chamkila. This will mark Parineeti's first film with Imtiaz. With the announcement of the film and its cast, fans are eagerly waiting for the film, as these two Parineeti and Imtiaz will definitely bring something to watch out for. With this announcement, Parineeti will unfortunately not be able to work in Animal because of major date overlap issues between both these projects.

“Parineeti is going to work with Imtiaz Ali for the first time in her career as the heroine in the ace director’s next, Chamkila. It is a huge moment for her because she has always wanted to creatively collaborate with the visionary director," a trade source was quoted as saying by News18.

“She has to get into prep immediately for the shoot, and unfortunately due to this development, she won’t be able to shoot for Animal as there is a major overlap of dates between the two films. So, RK and Pari fans will have to wait a little bit longer for a new project to bring them together on screen," the source added.

This will be the first time that Ranbir Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra will be sharing the screen space.

While talking about Parineeti's work front, the actress was last seen in Saina, which was a biopic based on Saina Nehwal who is a badminton enthusiast. Apart from Chamikla, Parineeti will also appear in Uunchai and Ribhu Dasgupta’s yet-untitled film. Currently, Parineeti is a judge on the reality show Uunchai and Ribhu Dasgupta’s yet-untitled film.

On the other hand, Imtiaz Ali last directed the sequel of Love Aaj Kal, which featured Sara Ali Khan and Katrik Aaryan in lead roles.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen