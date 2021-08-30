Parineeti Chopra took to her official social media handle to share a video where she can be seen flaunting her abs. Scroll down to know more and watch her clip.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Parineeti Chopra has been working hard on her body to achieve fitness goals. And to celebrate her first set of abs, the actress took to her Instagram handle to share a video. Yes, Pari posted a clip on social media account where she can be seen flaunting her HOT-BOD celebrating her abs.

In the video, the 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' actress can be seen in active wear which includes blue sports bra and track pants. She is striking different poses for the camera and flexing her biceps while her song 'Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar' plays in the background. While dropping the video, Pari captioned it saying, "When you’re about to celebrate your first Ab but the trainer says AB hee na jao chhod kar [Singer: Me]"

Take a look at Parineeti Chopra's Instagram video here:

As soon as she shared the video, a lot of her fans and friends started commenting on it. Chef Kelvin Cheung wrote, "strong" with muscle and fire emoji while former VJ Maria Goretti also left heart emojis.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti was seen in back-to-back releases includingSandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, The Girl on The Train and Saina.

While sharing her experience working in Saina Nehwal's biopic, Parineeti had told IANS, "'Saina' has inspired millions and it was extremely fulfilling to play her on screen. It took blood and sweat to transform myself. I vividly remember spending my days as an athlete and even crying out of pain on the court. But it was all worth it. Saina Nehwal was my initial guiding force. Priyanka Chopra even gave me pointers on how to mould myself for the role, since she played a sports character in the past."

On the other hand, Parineeti will next be seen in Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal