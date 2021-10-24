New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Parineeti Chopra is undoubtedly one of the most versatile actresses of her league. Proving her mettle in her craft, Pari has starred in a number of films of various genres in her career span of 10 years. Yes, you read that right! It's already been almost a decade since this gorgeous actress made her debut in Bollywood with 2011's 'Ladies vs Ricky Bahl'.

The actress had a dream debut with Yash Raj Films banner. Although she played a supporting actor's role but her character was loved so much that she became an instant hit with audience. And since then, there was no looking back for her.

Talking about her film journey Parineeti got candid with IANS. She spoke about her flop films, her debut and more. "I think I had a dream launch. I have had an amazing career. It's the same as an amazing life. You have to have high highs and low lows. You have to have successes and failures. Joys and pain. You have to make a life and it is the same thing in your career," Parineeti said.

She further added, "To have a full career, you should see all aspects of it. In front of the camera, behind the camera, you should see hit films, flop films, you should see failure...all sorts of experiences should be there."

Talking about her flops and hits Parineet said, "From that point of view, I have had so many different experiences from the times I have started. It has been amazing. I wouldn't have been the actor that I am today if it wasn't like that."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti had three back-to-back releases recently, one was 'The Girl On The Train', the other one was Saina Nehwal's biopic titled 'Saina' and 'Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar' with Arjun Kapoor. Apart from this, the actress now has quite a few projects in her kitty including 'Animal' opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Sooraj Barjatya's 'Uunchaai', which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Anupam Kher.

With IANS inputs.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal