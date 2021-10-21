New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Parineeti Chopra is one hell of an actor and the woman has proved her mettle time and again ever since she debuted with Ladies VS Ricky Behl. The actress has been celebrated as one of the topmost stars in her league and continues to entertain fans with her sheer acting talent and hatke choice of roles.

Apart from her characters, what makes her stand out is her personality. Yes, in the world of red carpet looks and bodycon dresses, Pari carved a niche in sneakers and hoodies. The girl is all about her love for casuals which has made us jealous of how comfy she feels during her outings. However, it's not the case all the time that she spotted 'just' in denims and Ts, after her transformation Parineeti proved that she can even nail almost any look.

Yes, post her weightloss journey the Ishaqzaade actress shared multiple looks of herself in bikinis and other beachwears which made fans drool over her gorgeous curves. Therefore, as the actress is ringing her 33rd birthday on October 22, here we are with a pictures of the diva in swimsuits.

Take a look at parineeti Chopra's Instagram pics here:





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti Chopra had two releases this year The Girl On The Train (which was a Hindi remake of the Hollywood film with the same name) and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar starring her first co-star and friend Arjun Kapoor.

The actress is now looking forward to her film Animal with Ranbir Kapoor. Apart from that she has many other big banner films waiting for her.

So guys, coming back to Parineeti's pics, what are your thoughts about the same? Do let us know.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal