Paresh Rawal's son Aditya made his acting debut in the OTT film 'Bamfaad' which was released on Zee5 platform last year. Aditya has also worked as a co-writer for Ashutosh Gowariker's film 'Panipat' which featured Sanjay Dutt.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Veteran actor Paresh Rawal has said that he didn't launch his son Aditya in Bollywood because he "doesn't have that kind of money". In an interview with The Indian Express, the 66-year-old actor said that he was proud of the fact that his son is getting opportunities because of his work and not due to his father's recommendations.

"I did not launch him as my son because I don't have that kind of money. To launch my son, you require big machinery," the actor told The Indian Express.

"But isn't this good? Through his own effort, he got noticed. People loved his work in 'Bamfaad'. And now, he is working with Hansal Mehta. I mean, he is working with a director like him. So, his work is fetching his work. He doesn't need his father's recommendation," he added.

Paresh Rawal's son Aditya made his acting debut in the OTT film 'Bamfaad' which was released on Zee5 platform last year. Aditya has also worked as a co-writer for Ashutosh Gowariker's film 'Panipat' which featured Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Kapoor.

Aditya had studied script-writing and play-writing at the New York University. He also went to the London International School of Performing Arts for his acting training. Most recently, filmmaker Hansal Mehta announced his new film with Zahan Kapoor and Aditya Rawal in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, Paresh Rawal will be next seen in 'Hungama 2' alongside Meezaan Jaffrey and Shilpa Shetty. He also features in Farhan Akhtar's recently-released film 'Toofaan'.

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta