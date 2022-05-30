New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Happy Birthday, Paresh Rawal! Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal has always proved that he is the most versatile actor in the film industry. From making the audience laugh as Ghungroo Seth, to making us scared as Teja, he has always impressed the audience. Paresh Rawal has starred in over 240 films and has left his impression not just in Hindi films but in Telugu films as well. He was also awarded Padma Shri in 2014 for his contribution to the entertainment industry. Let's take a look at some iconic Paresh Rawal's movies.

Andaz Apna Apna

The movie released in 1994, also stars the Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. But Paresh Rawal with his double role stole the limelight from everyone and became one of the most iconic characters in Indian cinema. "Teja mai hu, mark idhar hai" became the most iconic dialogue.

Welcome

The movie was released in 2007 and Paresh Rawal's portrayal of Ghungroo Seth still makes the audience laugh. Welcome is also very famous in the meme culture. Paresh Rawal's dialogue 'Sabse pehle to mai aaya' has been part of some funniest and most relatable memes. Welcome also stars Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Uday Shetty and Anil Kapoor.

Hera Pheri

If both instalments of the Hera Pheri franchise are considered iconic, then the reason is Paresh Rawal. Baburao is the most iconic character in any comedy film and the film has a huge fan following. This huge fan following has led to the birth of some funniest films from the film. Paresh Rawal's dialogues from the movie like, 'Utha le re baba' or Bilkul riks ni lene ka' are iconic.

Table No. 21

Paresh Rawal is known for his comedic roles, but the actor aces the negative roles as well. His character in Table No. 21 impressed everyone and talks about the bullying. The movie also stars Rajeev Khandelwal and Tina Desai.

Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!

Paresh Rawal played multiple roles in the film and each character was different from the other. The movie also stars Abhay Deol, Richa Chadda, and Neetu Chandra.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav