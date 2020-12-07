It is reported that the employee was working as a young animator in Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The parents of an ex-employee of Shah Rukh Khan's firm, who died in a car accident are going to get Rs 90 lakh as a motor accident claims tribunal has ordered the owner of a Honda City and an insurance company to pay them. It is reported that the employee was working as a young animator in Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.

The employee named Charu Kahndal passed away five years after the accident in 2012 left her bedridden with 90 per cent disabilities. She worked as a lead animator in the film Ra. One. She met with the accident when she was travelling in an autorickshaw with her sister and the latter's fiance on the midnight of March 25, 2012, from Juhu to Malad.

The trio was getting back from the party to mark the celebration of the national award for best special effects bagged by the movie. However, on the Oshiwara Link Road, their auto was hit by a Honda City and turned turtle, and it gave everyone a serious injury.

Charu faced severe injuries and left her quadriplegic. She went through a tough time and had lost bladder and bowel control and had to use diapers.

The insurance company said in its written statement that two vehicles were involved in the accident and hence it was a case of contributory negligence. It also disputed that there was a connection between the accident and Khandal's death afterwards and claimed Khandal may have died of pre-existing ailments.

