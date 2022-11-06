  • News
  • Entertainment

Parents! Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Are 'Bursting With Love' On Arrival Of Their Baby Girl

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor has been blessed with a Baby Girl. The couple announced their pregnancy in June 2022.

By Simran Srivastav
Sun, 06 Nov 2022 01:29 PM IST
Minute Read
Parents! Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Are 'Bursting With Love' On Arrival Of Their Baby Girl

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcome their first child and it's a girl. The Brahmastra actress took to Instagram to announce the news and expressed her joy on the arrival of her daughter. 

The post reads, "And in the best news of our lives. Our Baby is here.. and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love- blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!! love love love. Alia and Ranbir"

Alia Bhatt welcomes her daughter

Meanwhile, Alia's mom Soni Razdan wrote, "Oh happy day ! So much gratitude to life for this amazing wonderful blessing of a gift. Thank you all for your wishes of love. Our collective cup runneth over"

Alia's father Mahesh Bhatt also expressed his excitement and joy ahead of the arrival of his first grandchild. He told Etimes, "Waiting for a new sun to rise. A fresh sparkling dew drop of life."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied knot in April 2022 in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their close friends and family members. The couple dated for five years before getting married. 

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.