'Parasite' Actor Park So-Dam Opens Up About Cancer Diagnosis While Shooting 'Phantom', 'I Almost Lost My Voice...'

South Korean star Park So-dam, who shot to fame with the critically acclaimed and Oscar winning-film Parasite, recently opened up about her cancer diagnosis. She further talked about how she continued to work through 2021 despite knowing that her health was deteriorating.

According to Soompi, So-dam was diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer. "While filming, I didn’t know my body was in pain. I just thought it was burnout. It was the first time I felt afraid to go on set. I think my body was sending me a signal, but I just thought of it as a mental issue. I felt so apologetic toward the director and my seniors. After filming, I even cried because I felt apologetic," said Park.

She recalled, "While waiting for my biopsy results, I did my dubbing for Phantom. I was in a bad state, to the point where I almost lost my voice, so if I was just a little bit late. I almost would’ve been unable to do the recordings."

Park So-dam further stated the current status of her health. She asserted, "I’ve recovered my health and I feel thankful these days that I can meet lots of people and greet them with my own voice." "Although I’ve gotten a lot better, my skin has been a mess due to hormone imbalances. Going to pilates five or six times a week, I’m rediscovering my body’s flow. My stamina has not fully returned to what it used to be. If I think about this time last year, I can only think about how happy I am," she added.

On the professional front, the actress will be next seen in Phantom which is set in 1933 during the Japanese colonization of Korea. It is scheduled to be released in theatres on January 18, 2023.