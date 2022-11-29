Paramount's New 'Babylon' Trailer Exposes Debauchery In Old Hollywood

The makers of Hollywood film Babylon have dropped a new trailer for the upcoming comedy drama starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and newcomer Diego Calva.

Directed by Damien Chazelle, the film is set in 1920s Hollywood and chronicles the "depravity and debauchery" of the movie industry through the outsider perspective of Manny (played by Calva), a lowly assistant.

The characters in the film are all inspired from real-life personalities of that era and showcase their rise and fall as they navigate through a new age in Hollywood.

The new trailer released on Monday also dangles the promise of unchecked hedonism - s*x, drugs, and alcohol - as well as interesting story arcs for its central characters whose ambitious goals can make or break their careers depending on how much they can handle.

Watch the new Babylon trailer here:

The new trailer suggests that the period comedy is based on Chazelle's previous films with flashy costumes, lavish parties and ostentatious set pieces like that of the high art era in Hollywood. However, the tone of the movie is far more frenetic than Chazelle's previous work.

The powerful performances by Robbie, Pitt and Calva in the film has been hugely appreciated by fans and the critics during its initial screening. It is expected to create waves among audiences after its release next month even though the corruption portrayed in the film has been criticised and called "distasteful" by a section of the critics.

Babylon is Paramount's big Christmas release and one of the most anticipated presumed Oscar contenders. It also stars Jean Smart, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, P.J. Byrne, Lukas Haas, Olivia Hamilton, Max Minghella, Rory Scovel, Katherine Waterston, Flea, Jeff Garlin, Eric Roberts, Ethan Suplee, Samara Weaving, and Olivia Wilde and is slated for release on December 23.