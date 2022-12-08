Papa Ranbir Teaches How To Pronounce Daughter Raha's Name; Watch Video

Ranbir Kapoor has put to rest any doubt that fans could have had regarding the pronunciation of his daughter's name. On November 6, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their baby girl, Raha. Alia announced her name through an Instagram post, though many were perplexed as to how it is pronounced.

At the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Ranbir made the first open mention of Raha in a recent interview. He pronounced the name as Raa-Haa while confirming, "Yes, thank you. Her name is Raha."

Fans of the actor were delighted to see him as a father. "Ranbir looks happy... He is blessed to have Raha", a user remarked on subreddit Bolly Blinds and Gossip. "From imagining him as my own saawariyan. To getting all mushy seeing him talking about his baby girl Raha," another commented.

"I just realised this is his first media interaction after the birth of his daughter. Ofcourse overexcited daddy has to share the name of his lil angel, he's truly in the happiest phase of his life," said another fan.

Last week, taking to Instagram, Alia had revealed, "The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings… Raha, in its purest form means divine path in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL! Thank you, Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun."

On the work front, Ranbir was last seen in the fantasy blockbuster Brahmastra, alongside Alia, helmed by Ayan Mukerji. The movie did good business at the box office and had special appearances from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Next, he will be appearing in Animal by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and in an untitled project by Luv Ranjan, later on.

Alia, on the other hand, will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh. Directed by Karan Johar, the film is scheduled for release on April 28, 2023. The actress also has her Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone, lined up for release.