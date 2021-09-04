New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Pankaj Tripathi is one of the most prolific actors of Indian cinema who never fails to leave her fans in awe with his impeccable acting skills. From comedy to action-thriller, he aces all the genres with ease and always manage to leave an everlasting impact on the minds of movie buffs.

Pankaj made his debut in Hindi cinema in 2004 with a small role in Run. However, his breakthrough came in the year 2012 with Anurag Kashyap's film Gangs of Wasseypur series, wherein he essayed the role of antagonistic. Since then, there was no looking back for the actor and went on to star in over 60 films and several web series, including Newton, Nil Battey Sannata, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Stress.

As the actor is all set to celebrate his 45th birthday tomorrow, September 5, here we have brought to a list of movies you must watch if you are an ardent fan of Pankaj Tripathi.

Dharm

The film won the National Film Award in 2007 for the nest feature film on national integration. In this film, Pankaj essayed an antagonist role who is involved in riots. Though he portrayed the small role, his acting skills left a lasting impact on the audience mind.

Powder

It was a crime TV series that aired on Sony TV. In this, the actor essays the role of a drug kingpin Naved Ansari. His spectacular acting as a gangster left the viewers in awe of his acting skills.

Gangs of Wasseypur

In this film, the actor essayed the role of Sultan Qureshi, a rival of Sardar Khan (Manoj Bajpayee). This role brought him in limelight, and since then, he went to star in several successful films.

Masaan

The film marked the debut of Vicky Kaushal in Hindi cinema. In this film, Pankaj was essaying a supporting role in Richa Chaddha's story. Though he had a limited screen space, his dialogue delivery won everyone's heart.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv